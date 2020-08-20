MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: High rain chances and active tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few spotty showers are possible this morning along the coast, but the rain chance increases to 60% by the afternoon. The coverage of rain spreads inland, and there will be some pockets of heavy downpours.

The extra clouds and showers hold highs down just below average. Most areas top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Showers slowly taper off after sunset with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday’s rain chance is also 60%, and most of the rain will occur in the afternoon and early evening. It will be briefly drier Saturday with afternoon rain chances at 40%.

Early next week’s forecast may be impacted by what is now Tropical Depression 13. The system is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Laura, but the current forecast keeps it a tropical storm. The track takes the storm through the Bahamas and near south Florida Monday.

Two other tropical waves to watch as well. The first one in the Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance of developing. The other is emerging off the coast of Africa and has a 40% chance to develop in the next five days.