MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: High humidity and passing downpours next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern returns to the Tampa Bay area today. Winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico bring in higher humidity, and showers start earlier in the day.

Watch for those showers to push onshore this morning and spread inland. Rain chances increase to 50% early this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel closer to 100 degrees with the extra humidity.

The onshore winds continue tomorrow, so expect coastal morning showers and a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Highs back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A weak cold front brings the rain chance back up to 50% Saturday. This front eventually brings a drop in humidity early next week, but it will still be warm.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Sally has weakened to a tropical depression and will push through Georgia. Hurricane Teddy gradually strengthens as it heads toward Bermuda, but it should not affect Florida. Tropical Storm Vicky is dissipating in the eastern Atlantic. One tropical wave coming off Africa now has a 60% chance of development, and a tropical wave in the western Gulf of Mexico has a 90% chance.