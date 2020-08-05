MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: High humidity and above average temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect another steamy August day as temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s. (Average high this time of year is 90 degrees.) Humidity stays high as well, so heat index values will hover just above 100 for a few hours this afternoon.

Watch for a few spotty showers near the coast this morning. Rain chances increase to 40% by the afternoon with heaviest downpours east of I-75 later in the day. A few showers drift back toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A slight increase in atmospheric moisture helps increase tomorrow’s rain chance to 50%. The extra clouds and rain hold highs closer to the average of 90 degrees.

Afternoon rain chances return to 40% for Friday and the weekend.