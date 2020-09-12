Max Defender 8 Forecast: Heavy Rain Forecast Again On Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday afternoon near South Florida and is expected to slowly strengthen in the Gulf in the coming days. It will move away from the Tampa Bay area and is expected to make landfall somewhere between New Orleans and Mobile as a Hurricane.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and breezy in the Tampa Bay area with lingering rain possible. Temps will hold steady in the mid 70s overnight. A Flood Watch continues through Sunday evening.

Sunday will be another fairly wet day with a 60% chance of storms. The temps will make it into the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. The winds will be quite breezy in the morning, but ease up into the late afternoon.

Monday the rain chance will stay elevated at 60%.