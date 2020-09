TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After evening storms end it will be dry and comfortable overnight after we had another round of heavy rain.

Friday morning will be dry and partly cloudy with temps near 76 degrees. Through the day storm chances will increase and the rain chance by late in the day is 60%. High temps will be in the low 90s again.

Saturday morning will be dry and afternoon and evening storms will develop again. The rain chance isn’t quite as high though with only a 40% chance of storms.