Max Defender 8 Forecast: Heavy Downpours Likely Again Thursday Evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay in the mid 70s with our evening downpours coming to an end.

Thursday will be a dry morning with a few clouds around. By the afternoon temps will be in the low 90s again before showers and storms move in. The storm chance is 60% between 2PM and 9PM on Thursday.

Thursday is the historical peak of hurricane season and also the day where our average high temp in Tampa drops from 90 to 89 degrees. In the tropics Tropical Storm Paulette & Tropical Storm Rene are expected to stay away from the U.S. Coastline at this time.

Friday the rain chance is more seasonal near 40% during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will be seasonal and so will temps with forecast highs near 92 in Tampa.

Saturday there will be a 40% rain chance with highs near 92 in the afternoon.