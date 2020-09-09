MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Heavy downpours expected late this afternoon again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A typical summer weather pattern continues across Tampa Bay. Most of us start out dry and mild and not excessively humid. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon, and heat index values will be in the upper 90s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds around midday with the first showers popping up in the early afternoon. The heaviest rain and strongest storms occur later in the afternoon and linger into the evening. The storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico before tapering off.

This pattern remains in place tomorrow with a 50% chance of late-day downpours and highs in the low 90s. The rain chance is 40% for Friday and Saturday. No significant cool downs are expected.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tomorrow is the peak of hurricane season, and there are several systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene should curve out into the open waters of the Atlantic. A tropical wave is expected to push off the African coast and quickly develop. The National Hurricane Center gives that wave a 70% chance of becoming the next tropical system. Another wave off the Carolina coast has a 30% chance of development.