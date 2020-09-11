Max Defender 8 Forecast: Heavy Downpours Each Afternoon This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 19 formed off the southeast coast of Florida Friday evening. The storm will move over South Florida Saturday and then move into the Gulf Sunday where at this time it’s forecast to become a tropical storm. The next name of the 2020 season is Sally.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Tampa Bay area through the weekend with 1-3″ of rain possible Friday night through Monday evening.

Overnight will be mostly dry in the Tampa Bay area with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday morning will be dry with a few clouds around. Through the day showers and storms will form and push west. The rain chance is elevated at 50%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday there will be pockets of heavy rain again late in the afternoon and evening. The storm chance is 60% and highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday there will be a 50% rain chance once again late in the day.