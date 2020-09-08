Max Defender 8 Forecast: Heavy Downpours Continue

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The evening storms will end by midnight and it will be mostly dry overnight.

Wednesday the forecast trend will continue with dry conditions for the first half of the day. Highs will be in the low 90s and the storm chance is high at 50%. Storms will have heavy downpours and start up around 3PM and increase into the evening.

Thursday will be dry in the morning and into the afternoon the rain chance will go up to 50%. Heavy downpours will be scattered through the evening. Temps will make it into the low 90s before the rain begins.

Friday’s rain chance drops to 40%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss