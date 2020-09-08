Max Defender 8 Forecast: Heavy Downpours Continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The evening storms will end by midnight and it will be mostly dry overnight.

Wednesday the forecast trend will continue with dry conditions for the first half of the day. Highs will be in the low 90s and the storm chance is high at 50%. Storms will have heavy downpours and start up around 3PM and increase into the evening.

Thursday will be dry in the morning and into the afternoon the rain chance will go up to 50%. Heavy downpours will be scattered through the evening. Temps will make it into the low 90s before the rain begins.

Friday’s rain chance drops to 40%.