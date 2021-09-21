MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Heavier storms expected this evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While a few spotty showers are possible along the coast this morning, most of the storms form in the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will set up just east of I-75 after 5pm. Overall, today’s rain chance is 50%.

Expect some patchy clouds around through the day with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index may be as high as the upper 90s in spots with more sunshine.

As the evening storms taper off, temperatures fall slowly. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

A cold front pushes through the Southeast tomorrow, and it creates a west wind off the Gulf of Mexico for us. Watch for morning showers to push onshore. Through the day, rain heads quickly over to the east coast, and we dry out for the evening. Wednesday’s rain chance is 40% with highs in the upper 80s.

The front stalls just to our north for the end of the week. That means, most of the storms will be south of I-4 Thursday and Friday. There are some indications that the front eventually does push south and bring slightly lower humidity next week. Stay tuned.

Tropical Storms Pete and Rose are in the Atlantic, but both should stay out to sea. Another area coming off Africa is likely to develop this week as it heads west.