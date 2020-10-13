Max Defender 8 Forecast: Heating Back up To Near 90 Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay mild dropping into the low 70s by Wednesday morning.

Watch out for some fog early Wednesday, but otherwise it will be another quiet day. Wednesday will be another very warm day too. High temps will be back up to around 90 degrees by the afternoon. Rain chances will be less than 10% through the afternoon with patchy clouds around.

Thursday we will see temps reach into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. There is a small 10% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening, mostly in inland locations.

Friday a cold front will move in with a 20% rain chance.