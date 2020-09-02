MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Heat advisory this afternoon with just a few storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 6pm for parts of the Tampa Bay area. Those areas include Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, inland Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands counties. Heat index values could reach 105 to 110 this afternoon.

Spotty showers start developing in the early afternoon, and the rain chance increases to 30% by the late afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Most of the rain ends after sunset with lows in the upper 70s. A similar day is expected tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s and heat index values 100+ for several hours. Tomorrow’s rain chance is also 30%.

It gets slightly hotter and drier Friday and Saturday with 20% rain chances. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nana may strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall in Central America. Tropical Storm Omar is heading out into the open waters of the Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone. One tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical system, and a tropical wave coming off the African coast has a 60% chance of developing.