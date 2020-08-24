MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Heat advisory and gusty winds from tropical systems

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 6pm. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel closer to 108-112. Please be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the heat when you can.

Scattered downpours develop this afternoon. Rain chances increase to 50% from 3pm-7pm.

It will be breezy today as Tropical Storm Laura strengthens to our south. Tropical Storm Marco is expected to hit Louisiana later today. Laura will push into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and head toward the northern Gulf of Mexico as well.

As Laura tracks to our west, drier air arrives. Rain chances drop to 30% tomorrow and Wednesday. Above average heat continues with highs in the low to mid 90s.