MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory and gusty winds all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 6pm. Temperatures reach the mid 90s with heat index values 105-110. Stay hydrated.

There will be a strong breeze from the southeast all day as a result of Tropical Storm Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. Boating conditions will be rough with a Small Craft Advisory posted.

That breeze will push the spotty showers that form in the afternoon quickly toward the coast early this evening. The rain chance is lower than normal for this time of year at just 30%.

The rain chance remains at 30% tomorrow afternoon. Highs will still be above average in the low to mid 90s. Thursday’s rain chance increases slightly to 40%.

An onshore wind pattern returns Friday and stays through the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Laura is expected to strengthen as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas-Louisiana border. It could be a strong Category 2 storm at landfall.