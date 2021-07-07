MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gusty winds, quick passing downpours continue Wednesday as Elsa moves north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa is closing in on landfall near Cedar Key this morning. The storm is slowly weakening and winds as of 5 AM were sustained near the center at 65 mph.

Even though Elsa’s center is over the Gulf of Mexico and not over the Tampa Bay counties, impacts have been felt all night. Strong winds gusted into the 50s overnight and heavy rains have led to many streets being blocked due to fresh water flooding.

At the coast, several areas saw the Gulf waters rise due to storm surge. Luckily, it seems the strongest winds did not coincide with the high tide times and the storm surge levels did not reach the worst case scenario of 3 to 5 feet that were forecast.

TODAY

Elsa’s rain bands will continue to move across Tampa Bay this morning. This will bring more heavy rain to those areas where the bands train over. The bands will begin to thin out as Elsa moves north this afternoon but spotty, passing showers, maybe a thunderstorm, will still be possible.

Winds will not be nearly as strong as they were last night, but will still gust between 20 and 30 mph, even outside of any passing showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will be warm in the mid-80s with high humidity.

Tonight will be much calmer with winds dying down into the 5 to 15 mph range and rain chances will be much lower with just a passing downpour possible.

Thursday will be a transition day with winds still coming out of the southwest. A few spotty morning showers will possible near the coast which could move inland through the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 40%.

As the weekend nears, a normal summer pattern returns. Temperatures will be hot in the afternoons with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms will develop with rain chances in the 40-50% range each day.