MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gusty winds, passing downpours and mostly cloudy as Eta moves toward South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild and muggy this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Passing downpours are moving from east to west scattered across the area. Temperatures are in the mid-70s.

Passing downpours will continue throughout the day and skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will top out near 84 degrees and it will continue to feel muggy.

Winds will stay gusty throughout the day with winds east-northeast at 20-30 mph. Higher gusts will be possible late tonight and on Monday.

Tropical Storm Eta is moving over Cuba this morning. It will continue to move north throughout the day and begin a turn back to the west sometime late tonight.

It could make landfall in South Florida or the Keys, or the center could stay in the Florida Straits. Either way, the storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico Monday afternoon.

Another turn back to the north is expected but the timing of that turn is uncertain. If the storm moves more west in the Gulf, it could be a little stronger. The official forecast is for Eta to be a strong tropical storm with max winds at 70 mph Monday through Wednesday with the center farther away from the west coast.The forward speed of the Eta will decrease as it moves into the Gulf and the system will meander for multiple days this week leading to a prolonged event for the peninsula of Florida.

The center will likely meander in the eastern Gulf Monday afternoon through at least Thursday. Expect passing downpours, warm and humid temperatures, and gusty winds throughout the week.