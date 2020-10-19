MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gusty all day with quick passing showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will feel breezy all day with winds from the northeast. The wind whips up the water as well, so if you’re taking the boat out, there is a Small Craft Advisory posted.

The rain chance stays at 20% throughout the day, but at any point, you may get a quick shower. These showers are driven by the stronger winds. Today is the first day of early voting, so expect some longer lines. Bring along a raincoat or umbrella just in case you’re outside during one of the passing showers.

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which is about five degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

The forecast remains relatively similar for the next few days. Highs reach the upper 80s with a strong east to northeast wind. The rain chance remains at 20% for passing showers each day as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: One tropical wave just southeast of Bermuda has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical or sub-tropical system, but the models keep it out to sea. An area of low pressure may develop in the western Caribbean. When it does, it has a 30% chance of development.