MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gradually warming through the rest of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb into the low 70s this afternoon. That’s still below average, but with sunny skies and low humidity, it should feel comfortable.

The sky remains clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. You’ll still want a light jacket tomorrow morning.

We finally make it back to average which is 76 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Then, highs reach the upper 70s each day through the weekend.

No rain is expected this week, and the humidity stays pleasant. The next rain chance is only 10% Monday and Tuesday as a weakening cold front arrives.