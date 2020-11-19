MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gradually warming into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It still feels cool and breezy this morning. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. That’s slightly above the average for late November.

The humidity stays in a comfortable range through the day with lots of sunshine. You’ll notice a breeze from the northeast as well.

It won’t be quite as cool tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the 80s. We’ll be in the low-mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity also increases slightly, so there’s a 10% rain chance this weekend.

Long range, a cold front weakens and stall in Florida which should keep us mostly dry with highs near 80 for Thanksgiving.