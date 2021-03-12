MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend ahead, waiting on some rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a stellar work week, this fantastic stretch of weather will thankfully continue through the weekend. Eventually, we’ll see some extra humidity and rain chances return to the forecast next week.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with mild low temperatures only falling down to around 60 degrees by morning. High pressure overhead will keep plenty of sunshine around for the weekend. High temperatures will surge into the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Humidity levels will gradually rise into early next week as the wind direction shifts to the south. A weak front will eventually move through Thursday into Friday bringing some much needed rain chances along with it.

Don’t expect much of a cool down following next week’s front. Temperatures will rally back above average for next weekend.