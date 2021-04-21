MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gorgeous stretch ahead, showers return Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This is more like it! After days of scattered showers and storms, we finally got some sunshine back today. There’s plenty more of this to take us through the rest of this week.

Much drier air is flowing into the Tampa Bay area following the front that dropped to our south. Expect mostly clear and cool conditions tonight with overnight low temperatures dropping down to around 60 degrees.

Look for lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels for both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will reach the low and mid 80s. Eventually, mugginess levels will be on the rise over the weekend as our next front approaches.

Saturday will be warm, muggy but still dry with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A fast moving cold front will bring a quick batch of showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Another beautiful stretch of days is expected early next week.