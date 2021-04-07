MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gorgeous spring weather continues, looking ahead to some rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another gorgeous day today, the warm up will continue through the rest of this work week.

Temperatures will stay a little milder overnight only falling into the lower 60s under mostly clear skies. More sunshine is expected throughout the day Thursday with high temperatures reaching the low and mid 80s!

Humidity levels will rise late in the week and into the weekend as our wind direction shifts to the south. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s and it will feel even warmer with the added mugginess.

Eventually, a weak cold front will bring some much needed rain chances for the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers and even a few storms are possible on Sunday with a 40% rain chance. A second front will bring more shower chances next week but neither front will bring any cooler air.