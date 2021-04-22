MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gorgeous spring day across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Low humidity all day keeps it comfortable with lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon, which is slightly below average for late-April. It’ll be a great day to be outside or have the windows open.

The skies remain mostly clear tonight, and lows will be in the low 60s. Humidity increases slightly tomorrow, and it will be warmer. Highs reach the mid 80s. It feels even muggier Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

A fast-moving cold front brings a 30% rain chance Sunday, but it will not bring much cooler air. We stay in the mid 80s through the beginning of next week.