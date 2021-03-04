MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Gorgeous Friday, rain chances rise into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful but cooler day today, temperatures will rally to wrap up the work week on Friday.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with cool overnight low temperatures dropping into the low and mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s across northern areas.

Expect lots of sunshine tomorrow while we wait on our next storm system. Afternoon high temperatures will rally back above average into the middle and upper 70s.

Rain chances will rise during the early part of the day Saturday as a warm front lifts in. Showers are possible during the morning hours but most of the rain will fall during the second half of the day as a low pressure system passes overhead. Temperatures will be much cooler with the clouds and rain around stuck in the 60s.

Sunshine will break out for the second half of the weekend on Sunday with below average high temperatures around 70 degrees. Lots of sunshine is expected all next week with temperatures gradually climbing back up to around 80 degrees.