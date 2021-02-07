MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Getting warmer Monday, few showers possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This morning’s cold front is thankfully now well off to our south and so are the showers and thunderstorms that accompanied it.

Outside of a few isolated showers in southern spots, we’ve got a cool but fantastic evening for the Super Bowl here in Tampa Bay. Some extra clouds will return overnight with cooler low temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 50s.

This morning’s cold front will lift back north as a warm front over the next couple of days. A few showers are possible for both Monday and Tuesday with warmer high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with high temperatures back near 80 degrees.

Another slow moving cold front will approach the Tampa Bay area late in the week with elevated rain chances lingering through next weekend.

