MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Getting warm into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures warm up fast today, and highs reach the low 80s this afternoon. That’s slightly above average for early March.

The humidity remains comfortable, but we will see a few extra clouds this afternoon. Those patchy clouds linger overnight, so it won’t be quite as cool. Expect lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We get warmer and warmer each day as we head toward the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s, and we will be in the mid-upper 80s Saturday.

Record heat is expected Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Still no rain expected through the weekend.

Be sure to put on the sunscreen if you’re heading to the Strawberry Festival, the Gasparilla Arts Festival or any of the fun events around Tampa Bay. It will be hot and sunny.

Next week a few cold fronts get close to the Tampa Bay area, so humidity and rain chances increase slightly. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most of next week.