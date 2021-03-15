MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Getting muggy midweek, waiting on a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another gorgeous and warm day to get this work week started, we’re looking ahead to some changes and even some rain chances (finally) later this week.

Mild and muggy conditions are expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the low and mid 60s. High temperatures Tuesday will once again rocket into the low/mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Humidity levels will continue to rise into the middle of this week thanks to a persistent south breeze. High temperatures will remain well above average while we wait on a cold front.

Some much needed showers are possible Thursday into Friday as this front moves through. Much cooler and drier air will follow this front with high temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend only expected to reach the lower 70s.