MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Getting muggier on Mother’s Day, few showers and storms possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This was an absolute TREAT to get the weekend started today with sunshine and low humidity. The mugginess will start to make a comeback on Mother’s Day and we’ve got some shower chances to go along with it.

Expect a very pleasant night with temperatures slowly dropping through the 70s this evening under mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will eventually fall into the upper 60s by morning.

With high pressure shifting to our east on Mother’s Day, our wind direction will turn to the south. This muggy south breeze will have temperatures and humidity levels climbing quickly Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will surge back up to around 90 degrees. A few spotty late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially across inland areas east of I-75. The overall rain chance Sunday is 20%.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through the early portion of next week. Eventually, a stalling cold front will bring deeper moisture to the Tampa Bay area later next week with higher afternoon shower chances expected.