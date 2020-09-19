MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Getting breezy Sunday, lower humidity coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get set for a breezy couple of days as a weak front passes through – a front that will actually bring some DRIER air to Tampa Bay.

A few showers are possible overnight. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with comfortable low temperatures dropping into the mid 70s.

Sunday will feature scattered showers, isolated storms and some gusty winds at times. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s with a 30% rain chance. Monday will likely be a little breezier as drier air rushes in from the northeast.

Look for a couple of stellar days Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine and noticeably lower humidity levels! Deeper atmospheric moisture will lead to better afternoon rain chances by next weekend.