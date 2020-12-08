MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Frost advisory for parts of the Tampa Bay area tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly Tuesday, we’ve got one more cold night tonight before we can get a gradual warm up started.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern and inland parts of the Tampa Bay area tonight from 1 AM until 8 AM Wednesday morning. The Frost Advisory includes Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Polk, Desoto, Hardee and Highlands counties where temperatures in some areas could approach the freezing mark overnight.

With high pressure settling in across the Southeast, more sunshine is expected through the rest of the week. High temperatures Wednesday will be a little milder climbing back up into the mid 60s. The warm up will continue on Thursday with high temperatures returning to the low 70s.

Warmer days will continue into the weekend before our next cold front brings rain chances for Sunday and Monday followed by another cool down into next week.