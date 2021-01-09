MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Frost advisory for parts of the Tampa Bay area tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This was certainly a chilly start to the weekend today with a lot of cloud cover and high temperatures short of 60 degrees in most spots. With skies turning partly cloudy this evening, temperatures will get cold quickly overnight.

A Frost Advisory is out for northern and inland parts of the Tampa Bay area tonight where temperatures will dip into the mid 30s for several hours. Northern areas could see temperatures down around the freezing mark. Coastal areas along and south of the Bay can expect overnight low temperatures around 40 degrees.

Lots of sunshine is expected for the second half of the weekend on Sunday but temperatures will once again remain below average for this time of year only reaching the lower 60s.

High temperatures will return to the low 70s Tuesday afternoon but the milder temperatures won’t hang around long. Our next cold front will move through on Tuesday without much rain. Temperatures will trend below average for the rest of the week following the cold front.