MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front stalls and keeps it warm all weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front arrives and stalls in the Tampa Bay area today. It will bring a few showers, but the rain chance is only 20%.

There will be a breeze from the northeast through the day as well, but it stays warm. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

With the front lingering around tomorrow, the rain chance remains at 20%. Most areas will hit 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds and higher humidity. The breeze gets a little stronger from the northeast.

Similar conditions expected for Sunday with highs in the low 80s and a 20% rain chance. We finally get a stronger front to pass through on Monday. It won’t bring much rain, but it will bring much cooler air.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid-upper 70s, and we drop quickly into the mid 50s Monday night. You’ll definitely need to bundle up at the Bucs game Monday evening at Raymond James Stadium.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly with highs in the 60s.