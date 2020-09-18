MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front slowly passing this weekend with breezy winds and a few storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few isolated showers may linger this evening but most areas will be dry and will stay dry overnight.

In fact, we’ll see more sun to start the day on Saturday. Rain chances will stay low through most of the day even though clouds will build in the afternoon. Highs will be above average, in the low 90s. Storms may move in late in the day from the northeast as a front continues to move through the area. Winds will increase late in the day as well and stay breezy overnight.

By Sunday, we’ll see a few more clouds in the sky. Rain chances will go up to 40% with passing light showers possible throughout the day under a strong northeasterly wind.

The front will pass south and drier air arrives by Monday. The humidity will be noticeably lower and rain chances will only be at a 20% for Monday. Fall begins Tuesday and morning temperatures will be comfortable in the lower 70s for several days in a row.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics remain active with four named storms in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Beta is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It will meander through the western Gulf, very close or just onshore of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the next week. This will not impact the Tampa Bay area.

Tropical Storm Alpha moved onshore in Portugal earlier today and will likely dissipate overnight.

Tropical Storm Wilfred is in the central Atlantic and could strengthen overnight but is no threat to land at this time.

Hurricane Teddy is a category three storm and will impact Bermuda early next week. The large seas Teddy is creating will propagate outward from the storm and reach the east coast of the United States early next week as well. This will cause larger than normal swells and a high risk for rip currents up and down the coast. Other than that, Teddy is no threat to the US.

The remnants of Paulette have a medium chance of re-organizing in the Atlantic and another tropical wave coming off Africa has a low chance of developing over the next five days. Neither of these are a threat to the United States.