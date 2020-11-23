MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front helps lower humidity through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A front is pushing south through the Tampa Bay area this morning. There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower with the front. Once it gets to the south, clouds will clear out, and humidity will begin to drop.

Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon, which is a few degrees above the average for late November. It will still feel comfortable with drier air and a cool breeze from the north.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A sunny and pleasant day is expected tomorrow with highs near 80. We hit 81 with lots of sunshine Wednesday.

A weak front stalls in north Florida on Thanksgiving, so there is a 10% chance of a shower. It will feel a bit warmer and more humid with highs in the low 80s.