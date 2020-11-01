MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front drops in tonight, big cool down coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was our warmest October on record for the Tampa Bay area, November started off with well above average warmth once again. High temperatures this afternoon surged back into the mid and upper 80s but a cold front moving in tonight will finally change all of that!

Showers will wrap up overnight as much cooler and drier air filters in behind tonight’s cold front. Skies will gradually clear out with low temperatures falling into the low 60s.

The cooler and drier air will continue to surge in quickly from the north throughout the day on Monday with breezy conditions persisting. Even with lots of sunshine throughout the day, high temperatures will remain below average only reaching the mid 70s.

Much of the week will be very pleasant with lots of sunshine and high temperatures gradually climbing back into the mid 80s. Deeper atmospheric moisture will return late in the week with afternoon shower chances returning.