MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front dries us out but no cooler air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushing south through the Tampa Bay area this morning brings just a few light showers. It will not bring any cooler air. In fact, it will be warmer this weekend.

Clouds clear out quickly by midday today, and while the humidity drops, temperatures still climb into the mid 70s this afternoon. It stays mostly clear this evening with lows in the mid-upper 50s. That’s a bit cool, but it’s still warmer than average for early January.

Saturday warms up quickly as well, and highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with just a few clouds around. Sunday will be the warmest day with highs in the low 80s. Clouds build through the afternoon on Sunday, and the humidity increases. A stray shower or two late in the day is possible ahead of the next cold front.

That front passes through early on Monday with a 30% rain chance. This time, we will get a cool-down behind the front. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s, but we’re back in the low 70s for the rest of the week.