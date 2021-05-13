MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front brings showers and less humid air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a weak front that slowly sinks south through Florida today. Expect some extra clouds and a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Certainly will not be a rain-out day, but carry an umbrella just in case. The extra clouds keep highs in the upper 80s today, which is cooler than the past few afternoons.

Winds start coming from the north later this afternoon once the front passes. That helps bring in slightly less humid air. Overnight lows will be in the mid-upper 60s.

Friday will feel more refreshing with lower humidity and a nice breeze, but it’ll still be hot. Highs reach the upper 80s. Similar conditions for Saturday with a pleasant morning expected and a warm and sunny afternoon. A few more clouds around on Sunday, but overall still comfortable in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Humidity begins to return early next week, but it will just gradually increase.

