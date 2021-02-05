Max Defender 8 Forecast: Front Brings Rain Chances This Weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain mild with a few clouds around. Low temps will be in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s. There could be a few showers during the day, but the better rain chances will come in Saturday night with a cold front. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning scattered downpours will increase.

The good news for Sunday’s forecast is the rain chance is best early in the day. Temps will be cooler, closer to 70 degrees. Most of the rain should wrap up before noon! T

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss