Max Defender 8 Forecast: Front Brings Rain Chances This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain mild with a few clouds around. Low temps will be in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s. There could be a few showers during the day, but the better rain chances will come in Saturday night with a cold front. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning scattered downpours will increase.

The good news for Sunday’s forecast is the rain chance is best early in the day. Temps will be cooler, closer to 70 degrees. Most of the rain should wrap up before noon! T