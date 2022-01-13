MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front brings cool and gusty day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south this morning, so any sprinkles end before sunrise. Behind the front, cool air rushes in. Highs will be near 70 degrees, but the warmest time of the day will be in the early afternoon. Strong winds from the northwest make it feel even cooler despite lots of sunshine.

Once the sun sets, it gets chilly quickly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is actually close to average for mid-January.

Sunny and dry conditions expected tomorrow. Highs barely reach 70 degrees in the afternoon, and temperatures fall quickly in the evening. You’ll wake up on Saturday morning in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Saturday afternoon looks quite comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s. Unfortunately, Sunday looks uncomfortable. A strong cold front brings in a 60% chance of heavy rain at times. This may impact the Bucs’ playoff game that starts at 1pm Sunday.

Behind this cold front, even chillier air arrives. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s.