MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front brings a small rain chance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a weak front slowly sinks south toward the Tampa Bay area, temperatures remain slightly above average. Highs will be in the low 70s with a bit more humidity. A few more clouds are expected as well. The rain chance is only 10% for areas north of I-4.

It stays mild overnight with lows in the low 60s. That’s about 10 degree above average.

The front stalls across central Florida tomorrow, so there is a 10% chance of a shower through the day along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will still be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be even warmer as the front lifts back to the north. Highs should be in the mid 70s. The warming trend continues into early next week with highs reaching the upper 70s.