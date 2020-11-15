MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front arrives Monday, nice stretch of November ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was another unseasonably warm day to close out the weekend but we’re tracking our next cold front inbound for Monday.

A few showers will be possible tonight through Monday morning as this front approaches and eventually moves through. Tonight will stay mild and muggy with low temperatures only dropping back to around 70 degrees.

Skies will clear out during the second half of the day as drier air filters in behind the cold front. High temperatures Monday will still reach the low 80s.

Lots of sunshine is expected through the rest of the week with comfortable high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It looks like we’ve finally got a stretch of great November weather ahead!