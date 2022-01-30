MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Freezing temperatures to start the week w/ a big time warm-up by Wednesday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some of the coldest air the Tampa Bay area has seen in at least a couple of years is in place this morning with temperatures in the twenties and 30s to start Sunday.

Even though it’s a very cold start to the day, lots of sunshine and less windy conditions will allow for a pretty quick warm-up and temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon. It will feel a good bit warmer because it will not be as gusty as yesterday.

Tonight will not be as cold but still chilly and below average, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for Monday morning.

High pressure is in control so no rain is in the forecast today or through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will be in a gradual warming trend with highs Monday in the upper 60s, we’re back in the mid 70s by Tuesday afternoon, and approaching 80° by Wednesday and Thursday.

A weaker cold front looks like it will approach by the end of the week slowly increasing rain chances to a 20% for Friday.