MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Freeze Warnings for parts of the Tampa Bay area tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly Christmas Day today, we’ve got a couple of COLD nights ahead, likely our two coldest of the winter so far.

High temperatures today only reached the middle and upper 50s. Although this isour coldest Christmas in recent memory, it’s not close to the coldest on record. The high temperature in Tampa only reached 38 degrees back in 1983!

Overnight low temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s. Some northern and inland areas will likely see temperatures fall into the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning has been issued tonight for Citrus, Hernando, inland Pasco and Polk counties where the freeze could be deadly to sensitive plants and crops.

Even with plenty of sunshine Saturday, the north breeze with hold high temperatures down in the mid 50s. After another cold night tomorrow night with similar low temperatures, the warm up will finally get started on Sunday. More sunshine is expected and high temperatures will climb back closer to average in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s for the early and middle portion of next week. Another poorly timed cold front will arrive with showers and storms New Year’s Eve evening followed by another cool down to take us into 2021.