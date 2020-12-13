MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Foggy morning; warm afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10am. Visibility may be less than a quarter mile in places. Use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

Once the fog burns off, we will have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. It will be quite for December with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain chance is less than 10% today.

The rain chance increases to 30% tomorrow as a cold front arrives and begins to fade out. Highs reach the mid 70s tomorrow, but it won’t be that much cooler behind the front. Tuesday’s high will still be in the the low to mid 70s. A lingering shower is possible on Tuesday, but the rain chance is only 10%.

A stronger front arrives Wednesday with a better rain chance and cooler air.