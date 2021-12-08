MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Foggy morning, front arrives later

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have another Dense Fog Advisory until 10am for most of the Tampa Bay area. The only places where the fog will be a little lighter is south of I-4 and away from the coast.

We start out mild and warm up once the fog lifts. Highs reach 80 degrees again today. A weak front arrives this evening with a few showers north of I-4.

The front lingers around tonight and tomorrow, so spotty showers are possible, but the rain chance is less than 20%. Temperatures climb into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

We reach the low to mid 80s Friday with plenty of sunshine and higher humidity. The next cold front is set to arrive Sunday with a 30% rain chance. While this front will cool us down slightly and lower the humidity, highs remain above average.