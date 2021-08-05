MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Flooding potential continues with plenty of downpours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downpours develop in the Gulf of Mexico and push onshore again today. Some heavy rain may produce localized flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota through this evening. Additional rain on a saturated ground could produce street flooding. A Flood Warning is in place for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, and Sumter counties until noon today. Flooding is already occurring in some areas there.

It will still be humid with winds coming onshore, so highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index in the upper 90s.

The wind pattern finally shifts tomorrow, and we start getting a flow from the southeast. That will limit the number of storms in the morning. Overall, tomorrow’s rain chance drops to 30%. Through the weekend and and into next week we have typical summer storms that form in the late afternoon hours.