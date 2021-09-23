MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: First front of the season arrives today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few passing showers are possible as a weak front arrives in Tampa Bay and stalls just south of I-4.

Today’s rain chance is 30%, but most of the afternoon and evening showers will be south of I-4. Northern areas will feel a slightly refreshing breeze from the north this afternoon. It will still be warm today with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and a bit more comfortable overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

With the front stalled in our southern areas, we still have a 20% chance of a quick shower or two tomorrow, but it should be mostly dry. Still warm with highs near 90, but the humidity will be a little more bearable.

The front hangs around through Saturday before finally making a push farther south on Sunday. That push will keep the humidity comfortable and slim rain chances into the beginning of next week.

Tropical Depression 18 has formed in the eastern Atlantic. It should strengthen to Tropical Storm Sam, and it may even become a strong hurricane as it slowly heads into the central Atlantic. We have a lot of time to monitor this system.