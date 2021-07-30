MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fewer storms expected through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overall rain chances go down through the weekend. The onshore wind pattern continues, so a stray shower along the coast is possible this morning, but the coverage will be lower through the day.

With just a 30% chance of rain, highs will be near 90 this afternoon. Heat index values still reach 100+ at times.

The rain chance drops to 20% Saturday, and that means it will be hotter. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s. Sunday’s rain chance is just slightly higher at 30%, and highs will still be in the low 90s.

Next week, moisture returns, and more seasonable 40% rain chances are expected.