MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fewer showers and storms Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The warm east breeze quickly pushed showers and storms from east to west across Florida this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to drift offshore and wind down as we move through the evening hours. An isolated shower and storm chance will persist tonight but most of the rain will be done shortly after sunset. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies tonight with mild overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Slightly drier air aloft will lessen our coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the weekend and into early next week. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected both Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings, just not quite as many as we’ve seen over the last few days. High temperatures will be hotter both days in the low and mid 90s with an overall rain chance around 30%.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will lead to higher rain chances once again for the middle of next week.