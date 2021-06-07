MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fewer showers and hotter days this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most of us got some overnight rain, which is great news for our lawns since rain will be scarce for the rest of the week.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s. There is still a 20% chance of a stray shower developing, but most areas will stay dry and hot.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances drop to just 10% Tuesday and Wednesday, and afternoon highs will be in the low-mid 90s. Highs remain above average into the weekend.

Only tracking one area in the tropics. A cluster of storms near Central America has a 20% chance of development before coming onshore.